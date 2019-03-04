People from different nationalities stage protest against Pakistan at United Nations

Hundreds of people from different nationalities staged a protest against Pakistan and terrorism outside the United Nations in New York. The protest was held by the Indian American community against Pakistan's cross border terrorism in India and Afghanistan and sponsorship of global terrorism. The protesters also condemned the dastardly Pulwama attack that killed 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel on Feb 14. People from different nationalities including India, Caribbean countries, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Israel, Balochistan expressed their solidarity to the protest. The protesters were seen holding placards with slogans like 'Pakistan stop making suicide bombers', 'Pakistan stop terrorism'.