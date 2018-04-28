People demand more strikes against naxals after Gadchiroli encounter

The

killing of 39 naxals in two police operations on the banks of river Indravati in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district has brought some relief to those affected by naxal violence. In many naxal affected states, people are demanding strikes against armed Maoists. The Government of India's new list of Left Wing Extremism (LWE)-hit areas now includes 90 districts, of which only 58 had seen violence in the past year, spread across 11 states.