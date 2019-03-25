People cutting across religious lines attend the Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer

Cutting across the religious lines, hundreds of thousands of pilgrims throng Dargah of Moinuddin Chisti in holy city of Ajmer every year-validating the intrinsically harmonious essence of the city-and by large India. Recently, the Dargah witnessed a large number of pilgrims, coming together in the spirit of humanity and commemorating the Urs or death anniversary of Sufi Saint. During Urs, devotees, including women and children offered prayers at the shrine and chanted holy verses from the Quran with traditional devotion and fervor. Born in 1140 A.D., Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti is known for his teachings of humanity and syncretism which transcends beyond religions. As people from diverse religions flock here during the Urs, the shrine was kept under heavy security and police forces to facilitate visitors. Devotees also offered flowers, chadar and sweets to place on top of the tomb stone of saint and seek his blessings. It is one of the most sanctified pilgrimage sites in the world and it is believed that a person who prays with the pure heart at Ajmer Sharif Dargah, get all his wishes fulfilled. Dargah Ajmer Sharif holds great significance as it welcomes people of all faiths to seek oneness with god and plays a distinctive role in narrowing the boundaries of religions and boosting secularism in the country.