People complain about glitches on CoWIN as registration starts for COVID vaccination for above 18

·3-min read

New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) As the registration of all citizens above 18 years of age for vaccination against COVID-19 started on the CoWIN portal at 4 pm on Wednesday, many people took to social media to complain about the technical problems they faced trying to register themselves for the third phase of the inoculation drive that is scheduled to begin from May 1.

Some of them complained that the portal was not responding while others complained that it had crashed.

At 4.35 pm, a tweet from the verified Twitter handle of the Aarogya Setu mobile application said the CoWIN portal is working and that there was a minor glitch at 4 pm, which was fixed.

'Cowin portal is working. There was a minor glitch at 4 pm that was fixed. 18 plus can register,' it said.

At 4.54 pm, a tweet from the same handle stated: 'Vaccination appointments for 18 plus will be possible once the state governments and private vaccination centres schedule vaccination sessions. Registration is happening on cowin.gov.in.' Registration for the newly-eligible category for COVID-19 vaccination is possible through the CoWIN platform and the Aarogya Setu app.

After registration, taking an appointment to get a COVID-19 vaccine jab would be mandatory for those aged between 18 and 44 years as walk-ins will not be allowed initially, officials had said.

Those above 45 years of age can still avail the facility of on-site registration to get vaccinated, they had said.

As India witnesses a surge in coronavirus cases, it has decided to allow all citizens above 18 years of age to get vaccinated from May 1.

'An increased demand is expected once the vaccination is opened for all. For the purpose of crowd control, registering on the CoWIN portal and making an appointment to get a vaccine will be mandatory for those aged between 18 and 45 years. Walks-in will not be allowed in the beginning so that there is no chaos,' an official had said.

The inoculation process and the documents to be provided to get the jab remain the same.

'Registration of citizens in 18-44 age group will start with only online registration on CoWIN from April 28 onwards,' the health ministry had said.

Also, from May 1, the types of anti-coronavirus vaccines and their prices will be displayed on the CoWIN portal for the citizens to make an informed choice at the time of booking an appointment at a private vaccination centre.

While those aged 18 to 44 years will be eligible to receive vaccination on payment from any of the private COVID vaccination centres (CVCs), they shall also be eligible to receive a jab from a government CVC in a state or a Union Territory that decides to lower the minimum cut-off age for eligibility.

As provided in the Liberalised Pricing and Accelerated National COVID-19 Vaccination Strategy document, all priority groups such as healthcare workers, frontline workers and citizens aged 45 years and above shall continue to be eligible for vaccination for free from government CVCs and on payment from private CVCS. PTI PLB RC

Latest stories

  • Family's 'heartbreaking' decision after mother's COVID death

    A man in India has been left with no choice but to transport his deceased mother himself as his family failed to secure an ambulance for her.

  • Mass funeral pyres present a chilling portrait of India's surge in COVID-19 cases

    India’s surge in coronavirus infections, growing at the fastest pace in the world, has left patients pleading for oxygen outside hospitals, relatives weeping in the street as their loved ones die while waiting for treatment.

  • Tripura DM Raids Two Wedding Venues, 31 Detained for Flouting Covid-19 Norms

    The DM also lashed out against police officials for inaction over the blatant defiance of the COVID-19 norms.

  • Differential Pricing For Vaccines Inherently Unfair: TN CM to PM

    Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan had also flagged the issue.

  • ‘I don’t stop crying’: families of Australians caught in India Covid surge plead for repatriation

    Coalition urged to set up additional quarantine facilities as relatives tell of despair at worsening crisis With a stronger quarantine system, Australia could offer more help to those trapped in India | Hassan Vally Relatives wearing protective gear perform final rites for a Covid victim at an open crematorium in Bangalore, southern India. The Australian government is being urged to do more to repatriate its citizens. Photograph: AFP/Getty Images The families of Australians stranded in the subcontinent are urging the Morrison government to establish a quarantine solution that would allow their loved ones to return home en masse when flights from India eventually resume. The prime minister, Scott Morrison, on Tuesday announced a pause on direct flights from India to Australia until at least 15 May – including government repatriation flights due to land at the Howard Springs quarantine facility outside of Darwin. Some 9,000 Australians in India are bracing for a deterioration of the Covid outbreak that saw 350,000 new infections on Monday. Moves by countries including Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and Malaysia to bar non-citizens from transiting through their airports have essentially closed off any option to leave India. Morrison, asked about the possibility that vulnerable Australians in India could die during the health crisis, said: “That is the nature of a global pandemic – that is why we have been repatriating citizens.” “I don’t see those Australians of Indian heritage as a problem we have to solve, not at all, and I am concerned that’s how some may have been seeing this,” he said. “These are Australians and Australian residents who need our help and we intend to ensure that we are able to restore, particularly the repatriation flights, and that those repatriation flights focus on the most vulnerable.” Morrison did not directly answer whether he was considering setting up additional federal quarantine facilities, but he flagged that Australian cricketers currently in India would not be prioritised to return once flights resumed. Deepa, who lives on Sydney’s north shore, is one of countless Indian Australians overwhelmed by the news coming out of her home country. “Each day I read the news and I don’t stop crying,” Deepa, who did not want her surname published, told Guardian Australia. “It’s so heartbreaking the way they have treated Australians, who went there with the government’s permission, who have been trying to get home since before this current wave. What sort of values system does our government have?” In late February, after her husband Ashish’s father died, he flew to Chandigarh to be with his mother. Ashish planned to help her get his father’s affairs in order and adjust to life without him. Last week, Ashish’s flight home via Singapore was cancelled when that country banned flights for non-citizens arriving from India. And as the $6,000 he spent on that flight ticket had not yet been refunded, his family was struggling to pay for any of the remaining routes home that had not yet been closed off. “We don’t have the money to book another flight and risk a border change forcing it to be cancelled,” Deepa said. Ashish is now buying supplies for his mother so she doesn’t have to go out and risk infection. Deepa believes that, given the rate of infection, it is inevitable he will contract Covid-19 at some point. “I hope and pray that if he does get it his symptoms are mild and he recovers,” she said. Deepa has several younger relatives in Bangalore who have contracted Covid in the current wave and are now being treated for pneumonia. She is desperate for the government to set up a safe quarantine facility to allow for the repatriation of Australians on a mass scale. While her husband has been in India, their landlord has given them an eviction notice for 10 May, and Deepa and her seven-year-old daughter, Aditi, have had to pack up their home without Ashish. “They’ve stopped seeing us as citizens – there are so few options for Australians to return when the flights do resume. But if you’re a cricketer and can afford to charter a flight, do you deserve to be safe more than others? It’s nonsense,” Deepa said. “They’re the government, they have quarantine facilities, they have responsibility to look at rural areas for new solutions. They have to make the system work. “If they want to make sure everyone who comes into quarantine in Australia presents no Covid risk, then why do they even have a quarantine system?” Also in Sydney, Anisa Patel is watching on in despair as the situation in India worsens. She moved to Australia with her husband from Mumbai seven years ago and they run a packaged-meal business. All of their parents and extended family remain in India. “We’re extremely worried for our parents,” she said. “It’s constantly at the back of my mind.” Anisa believes that once the government allows flights to resume, it should expand the quarantine capacity and offer it to all Australians stuck in India. She also thinks there should be quarantine capacity reserved so if Australians need to return to India to visit sick relatives in emergency situations they are able to. “As the situation gets worse, many relatives of Indian Australians will get sick. Many will need to go back, it’s an important part of their life. They should be able to go and have a way to return that doesn’t pose a risk to the community,” she said, suggesting a regional quarantine option.

  • Delhi: COVID patient dies waiting for bed; family attacks Apollo hospital staff

    New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) Family members of a woman, who allegedly died due to COVID-19 waiting for a bed at South Delhi's Indraprastha Apollo Hospital on Tuesday, attacked its staff, resulting in minor injuries to four employees, officials said.

  • India Set an Example for the World on How NOT To Handle COVID-19

    In January 2021, India was celebrating its victory over the virus. Three months later, a lot has changed.

  • 32-year-old man kills pregnant wife in Delhi, held

    New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) An eight-month pregnant woman was allegedly shot dead by her husband here on Tuesday, police said, adding the accused has been arrested.

  • Here Are 5 Ways to Help COVID-19 Patients

    RJ Stutee on five ways to help COVID patients.

  • Vajpayee's Niece and Congress Leader Karuna Shukla Succumbs to Coronavirus in Raipur

    Shukla (70) was a member of the 14th Lok Sabha and represented the Janjgir-Champa Lok Sabha constituency in Chhattisgarh.

  • IPL 2021: Australia Suspends of Flights From India; Aussie Cricketers Plans to Fly Out Thrown Into Turmoil

    A report claims that IPL superstars David Warner and Steve Smith are hoping to fly back home before Australia shuts its borders for travelers from India.

  • Rush to Hospitals, Mass Gatherings Worsening Covid-19 Crisis in India: WHO

    India's death toll is now pushing towards 200,000, and hospitals do not have enough oxygen supplies and beds.

  • Home-Quarantined? Why And How to Take the Six-Minute Walk Test

    The six-minute walk test can help a COVID+ patient decide whether they should isolate at home or get hospitalised.

  • No vaccination for 18-44 age group on 1 May in Maharashtra; govt says infrastructure in place, but don't have vaccines

    State health minister Rajesh Tope said that free vaccine will be available to those between 18-44 only at state-run centres but citizens will have to pay for the jabs at private facilities

  • UP: Old Man Forced to Carry Wife’s Body as Locals Stop Cremation

    Village locals stopped the man from cremating the woman at the nearby cremation ghat, fearing COVID.

  • Exit Poll Results 2021 date and time: When and where to watch exit poll results for West Bengal, Assam, TN, Kerala and Puducherry

    As per the Election Commission, exit polls for West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry can be published at 7.30 pm tomorrow — an hour after polls close

  • 2021 Renault TRIBER launched in India at Rs. 5.3 lakh

    French automaker Renault has launched the 2021 version of its TRIBER MPV in India. It is offered in four trims: RXE, RXL, RXT, and RXZ. As for the highlights, the vehicle exhibits a refreshed look and an upmarket cabin with a host of new features. It draws power from a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter, 3-cylinder petrol engine. Here are more details.

  • PSTCL Recruitment 2021: Apply for 490 Junior Engineer, Clerk and other posts on pstcl.org

    The application fee for all categories except EWS, SC, and PwD is Rs 1,416 plus bank charges

  • Rising debt, no widow pension: COVID-19 crisis brings Maharashtra's vulnerable women farmers to the brink

    A survey of 940 single women farmers has exposed their increased vulnerability during the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown in Maharashtra.

  • Bihar Man Watches Wife of 7 Years Marry Her Lover with Teary Eyes, Gives Blessings

    A real-life version of 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' played out in Sultanganj city of Bhagalpur district in Bihar where a man has married off his wife of nearly seven years to her lover.