People changed their mindset regarding Gujarati food: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 'Garvi Gujarat Bhavan' in Delhi on September 02. After the inauguration of Garvi Gujarat Bhawan, PM Modi attended the cultural program at Vigyan Bhavan which was organised by Gujarat government. While addressing the event, he said, "I am seeing some of you after several years...Anyone could've cut the ribbon. But I am glad that I got this opportunity as I am able to meet you all." "There was a time when people, especially those from North India, didn't like Gujarati food because they thought it is too sweet. They used to say you put sugar even in bitter gourd. Now, everyone asks where do we get good Gujarati food," the PM added.