People celebrate across nation as Abhinandan Varthaman is on his way to Attari-Wagah border

Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, who is in Pakistan custody since February 27, is on his way to Attari-Wagah border from where he will be handed over to India. People across the nation are celebrating as Abhinandan Varthaman to be released shortly by Pakistan. At Ahmedabad locals were seen cutting cake to celebrate his comeback. Several organisations in Bengaluru and Dehradun burnt fire crackers to welcome Abhinandan Varthaman. Pakistan has said Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was being released as a "gesture of peace". It is not clear whether the pilot will be handed over to the International Red Cross or to the Indian authorities by Pakistan. Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman's MiG 21 was shot during an aerial combat between India and Pakistan on February 27. He has been in Pakistan since then.