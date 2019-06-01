Some people cannot run their shops without creating negative environment: Naqvi slams Owaisi

Minority Affairs Ministry Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday hit out at AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. He criticised AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for reminding India's Muslims that if Prime Minister Narendra Modi could visit temples, then they could visit mosques, and that their rights were protected by the Constitution. "Some people have a habit to make negative atmosphere on basis of religion and cast, without this there business will not run," said Minister Naqvi.