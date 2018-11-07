People burst crackers in Coimbatore disobeying govt timeslots
As India suffers from continuously decreasing air quality, citizens fail to adhere to rules and regulations curbing firecrackers. Tamil Nadu government has fixed a time slot for bursting of firecrackers during Diwali, allowing people to burst crackers between 6 am and 7 am, and 7 pm and 8 pm. Despite the conclusion of the morning slot, people took to the streets to burst crackers on Wednesday. The national capital too has been allowed to burst crackers between 8 pm to 10 pm by the Supreme Court. Environmental experts expect the air quality to decrease post Diwali.