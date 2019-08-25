People in Britain valued Arun Jaitley for his wisdom: British High Commissioner to India

British High Commissioner to India Sir Dominic Asquith on Sunday paid tribute to former Union Minister Arun Jaitley at the latter's residence and recalled him as 'a man people in Britain treasured'. Speaking to ANI, Asquith said: "Jaitley was a man that many people in Britain treasured, knew well, worked with, valued him for his wisdom, gentleness and humour. He will be much missed." Mortal remains of Jaitley were brought to his residence in South Delhi on Saturday from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), where he breathed his last. His final journey will begin from BJP headquarters to the Nigambodh Ghat, where the last rites will be performed. The former finance minister passed away, at the age of 66, at the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences, New Delhi on Saturday. He was admitted to the AIIMS earlier this month after he complained of restlessness. He was placed under observation at the hospital's Cardio Neuro Centre.