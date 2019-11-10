'People who believe in constitution will respect SC's verdict': PL Punia on Owaisi's statement

Congress leader PL Punia reacted over All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi's statement on Ayodhya verdict. PL Punia said that people who believe in Constitution will respect the Supreme Court's verdict. Owaisi's have expressed dissatisfaction with the Supreme Court verdict and said, "SC is supreme but not infallible". On the other side, while speaking on Maharashtra power tussle, Punia said picture will get clear within next (November 11) day.