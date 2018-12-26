People ask me why Ram Temple dispute is pending since 70 years: Ravi Shankar Prasad

While speaking at an event organised by the All India Lawyers' Board, Union Minister of Law and justice Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "People come to me and ask that the case of adultery was solved within six months, matter of Sabarimala temple was solved in just five-six months, Urban Maoist case was solved in two months but why the dispute of Ram Lala (Ram Temple) is pending since 70 years and the appeal in the Supreme Court (SC) is pending from last 10 years. Why hasn't the hearing taken place yet?"