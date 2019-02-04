People across religions commemorate Urs of Syed Meerak Shah in Srinagar

India is a land of Sufi saints and seekers of peace and harmony. As the country progressed through ages, it accumulated various cultures and thoughts making it a melange of diversities. It is a land where Sufism has not only flourished but has also become a way of integrating different religious communities. So, today, we take you to the dargah of Syed Meerak Shah in Shalimar city of Srinagar that has remained an epitome of communal harmony. Situated in a picturesque location, with valleys of Srinagar at the backdrop, dargah of Sufi saint Syed Meerak Shah Saheb Kashani was visited by a host of devotees during his Urs. Also known as Faqeer-e-millat, the Sufi saint is one of the most famous figures in Kashmir. His enchanting simplicity and message of peace and tranquility among religions still resonate with thousands of devotees. Devotees come here in full faith. With God's grace whoever comes here to get his wishes fulfilled are granted by the god. And what to say about our beloved saint- he was divine spirit bestowed with miraculous powers, our (saint) Syed Meerak Shah(R.A) was generous and a simple man. His only objective was to spread brotherhood, peacefulness so that everybody could foster love in their hearts. May all live happily! The devotees, including women, children and people coming from different religions offered prayers at the shrine. There is a belief among the devotees that their prayers reach the divine spirit and all their wishes get fulfilled. A lot of people from far-off places gather here. They come here with their problems and to offer prayers, since, it has been observed that all wishes get fulfilled here. A lot of aged devotees also come here. Enchanted with the grace and humility of Syed Meerak Shah (R.A), a lot of devotees get their wishes fulfilled. Since ages, the Sufi Saints like Syed Meerak Shah have been persistent in uniting the people and spreading a message of brotherhood among the fellow citizens of the country. As the Urs culminated, the people returned to their respective places with a belief that the Sufi Saint will shower his blessings on them throughout the year.