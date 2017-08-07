People across NE celebrate 'Raksha Bandhan' with jawans at Indo-Bangla border

As the whole nation is gripped in the fervor of Raksha Bandhan celebrations, the most auspicious and pure festival of brother sister relationship, the northeastern state of Meghalaya was too soaked in the vehemence of the celebration. Thousands of People from all across the state gathered at the India-Bangladesh Border at Dawki to celebrate 'Raksha Bandhan' with the BSF and BGB jawans. Young girls including small children and their parents tied rakhis to the soldiers and prayed for their well being and a prosperous life. They also exchanged sweets and gifts with each other.