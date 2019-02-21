Pending farm issues will be solved within 3-4 months: Maharahstra minister Girish Mahajan

All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), a farm union, which started its protest march from Nashik on Wednesday hinted on ending it on late Thursday night after holding meeting with Maharashtra's Irrigation Minister Girish Mahajan. The government promised the AIKS leaders that it will implement their demands but needed three to four months to do the same. Mahajan said that since there were many women and elderly in the protest march, it was not appropriate for them to walk almost 200 kilometers to Mumbai, and said deliberations were held and pending farm issues are expected to be solved within three to four months.