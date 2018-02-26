Pemex partners with Sahara Force India F1 Team

London, Feb 26 (IANS) Sahara Force India on Monday announced a partnership with Mexican petroleum brand Pemex for the 2018 Formula One (F1) season.

Vijay Mallya, Team Principal and Managing Director of Sahara Force India, said: "The involvement of PEMEX in Formula One is hugely significant. As one of the biggest companies in the world, it's fitting that they have a presence on the Formula One grid through their partnership with our team."

The Pemex logos were visible on the wing mirrors of the VJM11 when drivers Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon pulled the covers off their 2018 season car in Barcelona earlier on Monday.

--IANS

