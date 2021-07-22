Pegasus Project: TN Cong stages protest, demands Modi's resignation

Chennai, Jul 22 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee staged a protest here on Thursday demanding a judicial probe into the alleged snooping on political leaders, members of the judiciary, activists and journalists using Pegasus spyware.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, BJP ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and Prahlad Singh Patel and poll strategist Prashant Kishor are among those whose phone numbers were listed as potential targets for hacking through the Israeli spyware, sold only to government agencies, an international media consortium had reported on Monday.

TNCC president K S Alagiri, who led the protest near Raj Bhavan here, demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his cabinet step down in view of the 'grave threat posed to the national security by the Pegasus spyware row.' 'Union Home Minister Amit Shah should have resigned owning moral responsibility for the snooping incident,' he said.

Under the present circumstances, there is a possibility of Indian Army chief's conversation reaching China or Pakistan. 'Then our soldiers may shed their blood (in the event of a conflict) but might find it difficult to win,' Alagiri claimed.

Hence, the Narendra Modi government must step down immediately, he added.

On Monday, Shah had lashed out at the Congress and international organisations for alleging surveillance on politicians, journalists and others, saying such 'obstructers' and 'disrupters' were only aiming to humiliate India on the world stage.

Earlier today, the Congress members attempted to march towards the Raj Bhavan raising slogans against the BJP-led Centre over the issue but were stopped by the police at a barricaded area nearby.

Former TNCC presidents, party legislators and others took part in the protest march demanding an inquiry by a Supreme Court judge into the episode since the safety and security of the country and privacy of individuals were undermined.