Pegasus Project is serious national security concern, govt needs to explain: Tharoor

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor speaking to ANI

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday said the Pegasus Project media report issue is a matter of serious national security concern and the government needs to give an explanation on it.

Speaking to ANI, Tharoor said, "It is been proved that phones examined in India had an invasion of Pegasus. Since this product is only sold to vetted governments, the question arises which government? If the Government of India says they have not done it, some other government did it, then it is a more serious national security concern."

"If it turns out that it is our government and it is authorized to do it, then the government needs to give an explanation as the law only permits the interception of communication for issues of national security and terrorism; otherwise, it is illegal. It is essential for the government to cooperate in a probe," Tharoor added.

The development comes after the names of over 40 Indian journalists appeared on the leaked list of potential targets for surveillance by an unidentified agency using Pegasus spyware, according to a report published in The Wire on Sunday.

According to the report, the journalists who were targeted work for some news organisations in the country including Hindustan Times, The Hindu, India Today, Indian Express and Network18. Many of them cover matters related to Defence, Home Ministry, Election Commission and Kashmir among others. (ANI)