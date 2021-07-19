Pegasus: Prashant Kishor's Phone Infected; Lavasa, TMC MP Potential Targets

Amid a series of reports revealing the possibility of several high-profile journalists, ministers, and Opposition leaders being targeted by the Israel-made spyware Pegasus, a report by an Indian news portal has claimed that poll strategist Prashant Kishor’s phone was also infected by the spyware.

In addition, The Wire and it’s media partners, on 19 July, Monday, also mentioned that the phone numbers of following prominent figures featured on the list of “potential targets”:

Also Read: Pegasus Spyware Used Against Friends & Kin of Bhima Koregaon Accused: Report

Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamool Congress MP and nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Abhishek Banerjee’s personal secretary

Ashok Lavasa, former election commissioner of India, who, as per The Wire, was “the only member of the 3-man Election Commission to rule that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had violated the Model Code of Conduct while campaigning for the 2019 general election”

Jagdeep Chhokhar, a founder of renowned election watchdog Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR)

11 phone numbers belonging to the Supreme Court staffer who accused former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi of sexual harassment, and her close relatives

Gagandeep Kang, virologist

Hari Menon, the India head of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation

At least one other Bill and Melinda Gates foundation employee

A health-sector non-profit and an official of the US Centre for Disease Control posted to India at the time was also a potential target of surveillance

Earlier in the day, it was reported that that former Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi, too, was targeted.

Also Read: Pegasus: Illegal Surveillance Doesn't Protect National Security, Poses Threat

. Read more on India by The Quint.IT Minister, Featured in Pegasus List Himself, Slams Snooping Story in Lok SabhaPegasus: Prashant Kishor's Phone Infected; Lavasa, TMC MP Potential Targets . Read more on India by The Quint.