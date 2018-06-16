PeeCee wishes mother with heart-warming message on her b'day

Bollywood's 'Desi girl', Priyanka Chopra, shared a heart-warming message for her mother on her Instagram on Saturday. The actress wrote, "Happy Birthday beautiful lady.. my strength my weakness all rolled into one. I wish you the best year ever.. with everything you wished for. Can't wait to celebrate with u Ma" The message came from the 35-year-old 'Quantico' actress on her mother Madhu Akhouri Chopra's birthday. Along with the message, She shared an adorable picture with her mother. Priyanka is currently in the United States working on various projects. She will return to India soon for her next venture 'Bhaarat' with Salman Khan. This film will be Priyanka's Bollywood next after 2016's 'Jai Gangajal'.