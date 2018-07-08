Peecee returns to India after vacation with Nick Jonas, starts work on new project

Actress Priyanka Chopra officially ended her vacation with rumoured boyfriend, singer Nick Jonas and came back to India. She is back in India to start prepping for her upcoming film 'The Sky is Pink'. The film is helmed by 'Margarita with a Straw' director Shonali Bose. 'The Sky is Pink' revolves around Aisha Chaudhary, a motivational speaker with a history of immune deficiency order at the age of 13. Sharing a post on her social media, the 'Quantico' star posted a photo of the script of the film, reading, "And it begins... #prep#hindimovie." Priyanka will also soon start working on another Bollywood project with Salman Khan, titled 'Bharat'. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the movie will star Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Shashank Arora and Tabu.