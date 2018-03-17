PeeCee posts a picture with former Aussie PM Julia Gillard

Quantico star Priyanka Chopra recently posted a picture on Instagram with former Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard. The picture was clicked in Dubai, where Chopra arrived to commence a discussion at the Global Education and Skills Forum (GESF). The Bollywood diva, who is making it big in Hollywood, wrapped of shooting schedule for Season 3 of 'Quantico' in Ireland. The 'Bajirao Mastani' actress captioned the picture as, "So wonderful to see you again @juliagillard...and proud to stand alongside you as a champion for global education. I'm looking forward to continuing our discussion from #UNGA. Big thank you to the @varkeyfdn for brining us all together. #GESF @gesforum." Recently, PeeCee had also revealed on an Instagram live that a Bollywood project might just happen soon. The 35-year-old actress will soon be heading to India.