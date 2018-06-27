PeeCee calls Nick Jonas her 'favourite' man

Priyanka Chopra recently shared a photo of her rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas on Instagram. The actress is in Goa with her family, friends and Nick Jonas. The actress seems to be opening up about her feeling bit by bit. PeeCee posted a photo on Instagram where Nick and her brother Siddharth are enjoying the sea view. Priyanka captioned the photo, "My two favourite men" with a love-struck emoticon. This is the first time that Priyanka has posted a photo of Nick. The two have been exchanging cute comments and compliments on Instagram. Nick and Priyanka allegedly made their India trip so that the singer could meet Priyanka's family.