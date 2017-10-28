Pedrosa takes pole for Malaysia MotoGP

Sepang (Malaysia), Oct 28 (IANS) Spaniard Dani Pedrosa secured his third pole position of the year by recording the fastest time in qualifying for the Malaysia motorcycle racing Grand Prix, while his compatriot and Honda teammate, MotoGP leader Marc Marquez, suffered a crash and qualified in seventh place.

Pedrosa -- who holds the record for the fastest lap in Malaysia at 1:59:053 in 2015 -- clocked 1:59.212 to take pole in the last lap, while title contender Andrea Dovizioso qualified third on Saturday, reports Efe.

Honda rider Marquez crashed at the curve before the finish, but recovered soon to race again.

With Marquez out of the way, Pedrosa and Johann Zarco notched up the fastest times ahead of Dovizioso.

After returning to the track, Marquez managed to qualify in seventh place, behind Italian great Valentino Rossi in fourth, his Yamaha teammate Maverick Viñales fifth and Jorge Lorenzo in sixth for the starting line-up for the Sunday race.

--IANS

sam/vm