Pedrosa clinches Valencia Grand Prix

Valencia (Spain), Nov 12 (IANS) Dani Pedrosa of Spain won the Valencia Grand Prix on Sunday, while his teammate Marc Marquez came third in the final race.

Pedrosa clocked a time of 46 minutes and 8.125 seconds on his Repsol Honda, just 0.337s ahead of Johann Zarco of France (Monster Yamaha Tech 3), reports Efe.

The action really kicked off in the 24th lap, with Marquez performing a maneuver to avoid falling, which created an opening for Ducati's riders to attack.

But when they had the chance to do so, Jorge Lorenzo of Spain crashed, followed by his Italian teammate Andrea Dovizioso, in separate incidents.

With the title secured, Marquez settled for the third spot, 10.861 seconds off the pace.

After a perfect start, Marquez took the lead ahead of his teammate Pedrosa, while Dovizioso recovered three positions after he began the race from the third row.

Zarco surpassed Pedrosa in the second lap, chasing Marquez, who conceded the lead in the fourth lap, as the latter was focusing on the world title rather than the race.

During the fourth lap, Zarco had the lead, ahead of Marquez and Pedrosa respectively.

The French rider maintained the lead with Marquez nipping at his heels, ahead of Pedrosa, with Lorenzo and Dovizioso trying not to fall behind the lead pack.

Despite taking the lead in the 23rd lap, Marquez barely avoided falling, and held the fifth spot afterward, behind Ducati's racers.

It was in the 25th lap that Lorenzo crashed into the ground, leaving the race, as did Dovizioso, who managed to come back, but in the last place.

Dovizioso then left the race, leaving the door open for Marquez to clinch the title.

The fight for the finish came down to Zarco and Pedrosa, with the latter launching a last-lap attack to earn his second win this year following Jerez.

