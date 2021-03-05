Pearl Academy Wins ASSOCHAM's Best Design Institute Award Six Years in a Row

New Delhi, Delhi, India– Business Wire India Pearl Academy, India’s leading institute for Design, Fashion, Creative Business and Contemporary Media, has won the National Education Excellence Award 2021 in the “Best Design Institute” category for the sixth consecutive year. The award was presented at the ASSOCHAM 14th National Education Summit. Ms. Seema Mahajan, Academic President, Pearl Academy and Mr. Emanuel Maia, Dean, School of Creative Practice received the award from Mr. Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha.

Pearl Academy is also the recipient of this year’s “Excellence in Creative & Performing Arts” award by FICCI. Prof. Nandita Abraham, President, Pearl Academy received the award during the 16th FICCI Higher Education Summit 2021.

These awards are a strong reflection of Pearl Academy’s continuous innovation, technological, infrastructural and educational progression. The institute has been at the forefront of providing the best of design and creative education through tech-driven modern pedagogy, relevant industry exposure and globally enhanced curriculum. and faculty with rich academic and industry experience.

The Academy’s exemplary tie-ups with creative industry has nurtured a skilled talent pool of prospective candidates that are ready to work in their respective fields. Leading names from the world of design, fashion, media and business recruit Pearl Academy students year-after-year, with a placement record of 99%. Top recruiters include IBM, Accenture, Walt Disney, Capgemini, Innovacer, Byju’s, Ritu Kumar, Anju Modi, H&M, Myntra, ITC, Aditya Birla, W, GAP, Burberry, BBC News, Scoop Whoop and many more.

Despite 2020 proving to be a difficult year for the education sector Pearl Academy has steered ahead with its student-centric approach and innovative solutions. “The pandemic has posed several serious challenges for educational organizations- be it the continuity of the academic cycle or the quality of teaching and engagement in the virtual mode. However, it has also created an opportunity to re-think and re-invent the entire teaching and learning process. In a short span of six months, we not only transitioned to a complete virtual campus but implemented a unique immersive-creative-learning-framework, developed highly engaging pre-semester learning modules and have now equipped our students to set up their home studios,” says Nandita Abraham, President, Pearl Academy. Some of the key initiatives taken by the institute are: • Home studio kits: Pearl Academy developed and sent over 2,300 customized kits so that students can set up mini-studios in their homes. These kits vary as per the program and curriculum requirements to include Wacom tablets, sewing machines, fashion mannequins/ mini-dress forms, drafting boards, hand-knitting devices, block-printing kits, Arduino kits, software stacks, sketching kits and softwares. Besides this, students have access to full Adobe Creative Suite, Business of Fashion, Coursera, WGSN and digital library to supplement the classroom lectures.

• Immersive online learning: Besides virtual classes and assessments, the institute created knowledge-development modules that were taught on social platforms like Instagram. The students loved it. It also partnered with an international platform for designers- Arts Thread- so that the students can showcase their work to the global fraternity. It set up more than 150 virtual jury boards that shared an industry perspective on their projects and mentored them on a regular basis.

• Excellence in E-learning: Pearl Academy is the only creative education institute to get a perfect score of 150/150 for e-learning and is QS I.Gauge E-Lead certified. Besides this, Pearl Academy faculty members are trained and certified in virtual teaching from the University of California.

About Pearl Academy Pearl Academy is India’s leading creative education institution as per industry surveys by ASSOCHAM, India Today- MDRA, Outlook-Drshti& I-CARE, The Week- Hansa, Business of Fashion, and The Economic Times. The institute offers 40+ under-graduate, post-graduate, and professional development programs in design, fashion, business, and media through its campuses in Delhi-South, Delhi-West, Jaipur, Mumbai, and Bangalore. For 28 years, Pearl Academy has been a catalyst for success for its students through its unique Total Learning System, constructive tie-ups with industry bodies, and international universities that are strongly reflected in our placement record of accomplishment of over 99 % year-on-year. For more information, please visit: www.pearlacademy.com.

