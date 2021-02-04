Peaceful Protests Hallmark of Democracy: US on Farmers’ Movement

Peaceful protests and unhindered access to information, including the internet, are hallmarks of any thriving democracy, the US State Department said on Wednesday, 3 February, in response to a question on the farmers’ protests in India.

“We recognise that peaceful protests are a hallmark of any thriving democracy, and not that the Indian Supreme Court has stated the same… We encourage that any differences between the parties be resolved through dialogue,” a US State Department spokesperson was quoted as saying, as the deadlock continues between the farm unions and the government over three contentious agriculture laws and the MSP, despite 11 rounds of talks.

The State Department spokesperson also said the US, in general, welcomes steps that would improve the efficiency of India’s markets and attract greater private investment.

Also Read: Propaganda Can’t Deter India: HM on Global Reax Over Farm Protests

According to the government, the three farm laws at the centre of the agitation would give farmers greater flexibility and freedom to sell their produce. However, the protesting farmers have argued that the laws would prioritise the interests of corporates over theirs.

“We recognise that unhindered access to information, including the internet, is fundamental to the freedom of expression and a hallmark of a democracy,” the spokesperson further said.

Internet services had been suspended at the protests sites around Delhi and in several districts of Haryana over the last few days. Moreover, heavy police presence with elaborate barricading has been deployed since 26 January at the three main protest sites of the farmers near the borders of Delhi. On Republic Day, violence erupted in parts of the national capital during the farmers’ tractor rally.

Also Read: India’s Reputation Hit: Rahul on Int’l Reactions to Farm Protests

. Read more on India by The Quint.Peaceful Protests Hallmark of Democracy: US on Farmers’ MovementFIRs in UP, Maha Against Sharjeel Usmani for Elgar Parishad Speech . Read more on India by The Quint.