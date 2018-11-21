PDP-Congress-National Conference to Form Govt in J&K, Altaf Bukhari Likely to be CM: Sources

The coalition is potentially a far-reaching realignment of political forces in Jammu and Kashmir as it will bring together traditionally bitter rivals, the PDP and the NC.

Srinagar: The PDP, Congress and the National Conference have sealed a deal to form a popular government in Jammu and Kashmir and senior leader of Mehbooba Mufti’s party Altaf Bukhari is likely to be the next chief minister of the state, sources have told CNN-News18.

Bukhari, a former finance minister, has emerged as the consensus candidate to be the chief minister and held a meeting with NC leader Omar Abdullah on Wednesday.

He confirmed to News18 that the three parties have decided to join hands to form the government and people in the state will soon get ‘good news’.

The leaders of the three parties may meet Governor Satya Pal Malik on Thursday to stake claim, sources said. The coalition is potentially a far-reaching realignment of political forces in Jammu and Kashmir as it will bring together traditionally bitter rivals, the PDP and the NC.

The PDP has 28 MLAs, followed by NC with 15 and Congress with 12 which will take them well clear of the majority mark of 44.

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad confirmed the talks but said they were "not at the stage of government formation yet". He said, "We are discussing why not come together and form a government. But talks are still on."

The state is currently under governor's rule which cannot be extended after it completes its six-month period on December 19.

A popular government headed by the Peoples Democratic Party's Mehbooba Mufti fell when its partner BJP pulled out of the ruling coalition on June 16.

Political circles were agog with speculation that behind the scene efforts were underway to prop up a government headed by Sajjad Lone's People Conference, which has only two MLAs but which would be banking on support by the 25 MLAs of BJP.

However, this combination would have fallen short of the required majority of 44 which was sought to be made by splitting the PDP which was rocked by dissidence.

Sources said that in order to stymie such efforts to prop up another BJP-backed government, the Congress, PDP and the National Conference initiated talks to form a government which advanced at a rapid rate in the last one day.