PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti to be released; ex-J&K CM has been in detention for over a year

After being detained for over a year under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA), former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti is being released, an official spokesperson of the Jammu and Kashmir administration said on Tuesday.

"Ms. Mehbooba Mufti being released," JK government spokesman Rohit Kansal tweeted.

Ms. Mehbooba Mufti being released @dipr " Rohit Kansal (@kansalrohit69) October 13, 2020

Mehbooba has been in detention since Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 was revoked in August last year and the erstwhile state was bifurcated into the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Mehbooba's daughter, Iltija, had challenged her detention in the Supreme Court, which last heard the case on 29 September. While hearing the case, a bench of Justices SK Kaul and Hrishikesh Roy granted 15 days to the Union Territory to file a response and asked as to what was the maximum period for which a person can be detained under the specific law.

Stating that "Mehbooba can't be detained forever", the bench had also asked the UT to clarify whether the authorities proposed to continue with the detention of the PDP leader.

Reacting to the announcement to release the former J&K chief minister, her daughter Iltija Mufti tweeted from her mother's official Twitter handle:

As Ms Mufti's illegal detention finally comes to an end, Id like to thank everybody who supported me in these tough times. I owe a debt of gratitude to you all. This is Iltija signing off. ÙÛ Ø§Ù Ø§Ù Ø§ï·² May allah protect you " Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) October 13, 2020

Mehbooba, who became the first woman chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir in 2016 as head of the PDP-BJP alliance, was arrested along with other leaders hours ahead of the Centre bifurcating the state into two union territories and abrogating Article 370.

Several other politicians from both the parties, members of the Hurriyat Conference as well leaders from Congress were arrested as well.

She was first detained under sections 107 and 151 of CrPC but later booked under the controversial Public Safety Act.

Initially, Mehbooba was lodged at Cheshma Shahi guest house and then shifted to another government guest house at MA Link Road.

The PDP president was then taken to her residence where she remained under house arrest.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers and National Conference leaders Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah were released in March after over seven months in detention.

With inputs from PTI

