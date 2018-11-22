PDP, BJP responsible for political crisis in J and K: Asaduddin Owaisi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Jammu and Kashmir's (JandK) Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the current political crisis in JandK. He said, "The responsibility for the political situation that has arisen in Kashmir lies on PDP and BJP. They have created an environment that PhD students have taken up arms. They can't even conduct municipal elections." Earlier, Governor Satya Pal Malik dissolved the JandK's Legislative Assembly.