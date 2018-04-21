PCB officials to arrive in Kolkata on Sunday for ICC meeting

Kolkata, April 21 (IANS) Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Nazam Sethi and Chief Operating Officer (COO) Subhan Ahmed are slated to arrive in the city on Sunday to attend the International Cricket Council (ICC) meeting next week.

The PCB officials have already arrived in New Delhi, it has been learnt.

It will be the first time that a PCB delegation will visit India since Sethi and former chairman of the board, Shaharyar Khan met BCCI President Shashank Manohar in October 2015 in Mumbai.

The meeting, however, was disrupted after Shiv Sena activists stormed into the BCCI headquarters to protest against it.

The PCB chairman is likely to discuss the compensation they had sought against the BCCI for not fulfilling the India-Pakistan MoU.

India has not played any bilateral series with Pakistan since the limited-overs series featuring two T20Is and three ODIs in India in 2012-13.

India last met Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy last year. India won the tournament opener while Pakistan returned the favour in the final.

The two sides are expected to clash swords again during the Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates in September.

Meanwhile, a meeting on women's cricket will kick off the ICC meeting on Sunday followed by a two-day chief executive committee meeting.

The all-important ICC board meeting will be on April 25 and the discussions are likely to revolve around wide-ranging review into player behaviour in the wake of the ball tampering incident by Australian players in South Africa recently.

