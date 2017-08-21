PCB chairman confirms return of international cricket to Pakistan with West Indies touring in November

PCB Chairman Najam Sethi reaffirms the return of cricket to Pakistan with major announcement of ICC World XI, Sri Lanka and West Indies tour in Lahore later this year

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi reaffirmed his aim to restore international cricket in Pakistan by confirming on Monday that the West Indies cricket team will tour Pakistan in late November 2017 for three T20Is to played in Lahore

The news comes at an important juncture with the PCB chairman also confirming the tour of ICC World XI and Sri Lankan side in the months of September and October respectively, while addressing the press at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

PCB Chairman Sethi also added that the Sri Lankan side would also visit in October for "one or two T20Is" and the final dates will soon be announced with the confirmation of the schedule.

Reading the statement aloud, Sethi said, "The announcement follows the discussions with West Indies Cricket President Dave Cameron and PCB chairman Mr. Sethi. Both sides have expressed a desire to facilitate the return of international cricket."

However, the tour, will remain a subject to the security clearance from an ICC sponsored security team.

The statement further added that the tour will be subject to the ICC World XI team's visit to Pakistan and affirmation of manageable security by the team appointed by the ICC.

The ICC-led team is scheduled to travel to Pakistan end of this month.

The PCB chief said the World XI team will be announced in the next 2 to 3 days.

The team will be coached and managed by former Zimbabwe player and England coach, Andy Flower, who is assigned to form a team of players from all full member sides.

"Andy Flower will be the manager of the World XI team, rest of the names will be announced in 72 hours," Sethi added.

Though the Zimbabwe cricket team did tour Pakistan in 2015 for three ODIs and two T20Is, international cricket in Pakistan has come to a halt since Sri Lanka's tour of 2009 when their team bus was attacked by several gunmen. View More