Payments for services, goods supplied by PSUs will be cleared by Oct 15: FM Sitharaman

The Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman held meeting with heads of central public sector enterprises in Delhi on September 28. The meeting was attended by Finance Secretary, Secretary DEA,CGA, Secretary MSME and Heads of Oil India, NHAI, HAL, NHPC, CIL, Indian Oil, ONGC, Power Grid, NTPC, GAIL, HPCL and Hindustan Petroleum. While addressing a press conference after the meeting in the national capital, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, "The objective of this meeting was to see that payments which are pending for services rendered, goods supplied or any other work done for the government agencies and the Public Sector Units (PSUs) to be cleared by October 15." "A drive will be conducted between now and first week of October so that all requirements are met and payments are done before October 15," FM Sitharaman added.