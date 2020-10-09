Payal Tadvi Suicide Case: Supreme Court Allows 3 Accused Doctors to Resume Studies

Mumbai, October 9: The Supreme Court allowed three doctors accused in the Payal Tadvi to resume studies. According to a Times of India report, the apex court observed that the doctors accused of driving their junior Payal, to suicide over her caste are entitled to all their fundamental rights as they are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Also Read | Freedom of Speech Among Most-Abused Liberties These Days, Says Supreme Court

They were allowed to resume their studies at Topiwala National Medical College, the premises where the incident took place last year. The accused have done two out of three years of their PG degree in gynaecology and obstetrics. Payal Tadvi Suicide Case: All Three Accused Doctors of Mumbai's Nair Hospital Arrested.

The apex court said the doctors must be allowed to go back to their courses, or the pendency of prosecution against them will add a further penalty in the form of prejudicing their career.

Also Read | Shaheen Bagh Protests: 'Public Places Cannot be Occupied Indefinitely', Says Supreme Court While Hearing Petitions on Anti-CAA Protests

Last year, Tadvi hanged herself at her room following which her family alleged that the doctors taunted her by ragging and hurling casteist abuses as she belonged to a Scheduled Tribe. In May 2019, amid pressure on the state government to act against those who allegedly drove the doctor to commit suicide, the Mumbai Police arrested all the three main accused.