'They will pay the price': Parliamentary Committee member on Twitter officials skipping panel meet
After Twitter CEO and top officials refused to present before a parliamentary committee over user's rights on social media, panel member Vinay Sahasrabuddhe said the social media company will have to pay the price for skipping the parliamentary meeting, and that social media companies should not follow "partisan policy" and such policy in countries like India is very "anti-people". He also said that appropriate action will be taken against the company for skipping the meeting.