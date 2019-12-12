Should pay attention to condition of minorities in Pak: MEA on Imran Khan's statement on CAB

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar on December 12 held a press conference in the national capital. He cleared India's stand on Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's on Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019. He said that there is no need to respond on every statement made by Pak PM. "All his statements are unwarranted, he should rather pay attention to the condition of minorities in Pakistan than comment on internal matters of India," said Kumar.