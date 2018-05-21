Pawan Singh appointed RTS Jury Chairman at Shooting World Cup

New Delhi, May 21 (IANS) The Indian shooting fraternity got a shot in the arm as former shooter and national coach Pawan Singh has been appointed at the helm of the Result Timing Score (RTS) Jury by the International Shooting Sports Federation (ISSF) for the World Cup in Munich.

With this appointment, Singh became the first Indian to chair the RTS Jury at a senior World Cup.

The duties of the RTS Jury Chairman involves maintaining administrative functioning and coordinating with the jury members and report to the Technical Director in order to facilitate the free flow of the competition without any discrepancy.

The appointment is also special as it will boost India's preparation ahead of the 2019 World Cup, which will be hosted in the national capital. The 2019 edition of the New Delhi World Cup will offer 2020 Tokyo Olympics quota places to shooters across the world.

"I am honoured to be selected as the RTS Jury Chairman for the ISSF World Cup. The major responsibilities for this position would be to resolve any score protest or any score related issue and provide an accurate result on time as it affects the further process," Pawan explained his role.

"This role is of immense importance as it is directly affecting the shooter's score and the medal. Previously in my career, I had the opportunity to take up the responsibility of equipment control manager at the Commonwealth Games and manager at World Cup Finals and many other international matches and therefore I know the criticality and importance of this role and I will surely give my best for this role," he added.

Prior to this, Singh had represented India at the World Conference organised by the ISSF in 2017.

