Paul Pogba likely to be sidelined with hamstring injury

Johannesburg [South Africa], Sept 13 (ANI): Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba could be out of action for few weeks after suffering a hamstring injury during his side's Champions Trophy victory over Basel.

The 24-year-old limped off after just 18 minutes and left the Old Trafford on crutches during United's comfortable 3-0 win over Basel in their opening Champions Trophy clash.

Pogba, who was making his debut as United captain, was eventually replaced by Marouane Fellaini for the rest of the Group A clash.

Reflecting on Pogba's injury, United manager Jose Mourinho said, "I don't know (what the severity is. I just know from experience it's a muscular injury. In my experience, muscular injury stops you from playing for a few weeks, I think."

"It looks for me too (like a hamstring injury) but I haven't spoken yet to the medical department," Sport24 quoted Pogba as saying.

Meanwhile, France will be hoping to see Pogba fit in time to feature in the crucial World Cup qualifier against Bulgaria on October 7.(ANI)