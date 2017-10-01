De Paul, Lopez lead Udinese to 4-0 rout of Sampdoria in Serie A

Rome, Oct 1 (IANS) Argentina's Rodrigo De Paul and Maxi Lopez led Udinese to a dominating 4-0 home win over Sampdoria in Serie A football action.

On Saturday, De Paul netted the first goal by converting a penalty in the 27th minute, while Gomez notched the second -- also from the 12-yard mark -- in the 66th minute at Friuli Stadium in the northeastern city of Udine, reports Efe news agency.

Paraguayan Edgar Barreto added to Sampdoria's woes as he was sent off after being shown a second yellow card five minutes before halftime.

Lopez then scored the third goal in the 85th minute, while Ivorian Seko Fofana netted Udinese's fourth goal - yet again on a penalty conversion -- deep into stoppage time.

With the win, Udinese holds the 13th spot in Serie A with six points after seven matches, while Sampdoria is in eighth with 11 points.

