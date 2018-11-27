Patty Jenkins releases mini-series trailer featuring Chris Pine

After working together on blockbuster superhero film 'Wonder Woman', Patty Jenkins and Chris Pine are again collaborating for a limited series 'I Am the Night'. An 'excited' Jenkins has treated fans with the first trailer of the mini-series, which also stars India Eisley. She tweeted, "So excited to share this trailer for #IAmTheNight, starring the most amazing Chris Pine and @IndiaEisleyLife. This story was dying to be told and we loved telling it. Can't wait for you all to see! Premieres January 28! @IAmTheNightTNT"'I Am the Night' is an adaptation of Fauna Hodel's autobiography, called 'One Day She'll Darken: The Mysterious Beginnings of Fauna Hodel.' In the trailer, Pine plays Jay Singletary, a would-be reporter looking into the mystery of Fauna Hodel (played by Eisley), a woman who was given away at birth and grew up outside Reno in Nevada. She then comes to L.A. in search of her origins during which she ends up following a sinister trail that swirls closer to a gynecologist involved in the legendary Black Dahlia slaying. A six-episode series, 'I Am the Night' will premiere on Turner Network Television (TNT) in January 2019.