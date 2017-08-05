Pattinson ruled out of Australia's tour of Bangladesh

Melbourne, Aug 5 (IANS) Australia pacer James Pattinson has been ruled out from the upcoming tour of Bangladesh due to an injury with Jackson Bird replacing him in the squad.

Pattinson is suffering from inflammation in the back.

With fast bowler Mitchell Starc also ruled out, having failed to recover fully from a long-term foot injury, Pattinson's loss is a big blow for the Steve Smith led side.

Leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson replaced Starc in the squad.

The three pacers at Australia's disposal now are Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Bird.

The first of the two Tests against Bangladesh starts in Mirpur on August 27.

Australia squad: Steven Smith (captain), David Warner (vice-captain), Ashton Agar, Hilton Cartwright, Pat Cummins, Peter Handscomb, Matthew Wade (wicket-keeper), Josh Hazlewood, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Renshaw, Mitchell Swepson, Jackson Bird.

--IANS

dm/ajb/bg