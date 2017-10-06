Patrols in Doklam for protecting territory: China

Beijing, Oct 7 (IANS) Amidst media reports that it has stepped up the presence of troops and widening the road in Doklam area, China on Friday said it has the right to protect its territorial rights.

"The Chinese border defence troops have always been patrolling in Donglang district to protect the territorial rights, according to relevant border treaties and agreements," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"There is no dispute that Donglang (Doklam) is always part of China's territory and is always under China's effective and valid administration," it added.

India, meanwhile, said there were "no new developments" at the face-off site and its vicinity in Doklam along the India-China border and status quo continues.

In late August, India and China ended their 73-day military stand-off at Doklam where their borders meet with Bhutan.

In June, the Indian army had stopped the Chinese army from building a road in the area, which is claimed by Bhutan. This led to the face-off.

However, both sides decided to retreat from the face-off point, ending the crisis.

However, media reports said this week that China had increased the number of troops in Doklam and was expanding the existing road.

--IANS

gsh/vd