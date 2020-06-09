‘Patriot Act’: Hasan Minhaj Explains Why Local News Media Is Dying

In the latest episode of the popular Netflix show Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, Hasan sheds light on how news today is “unwatchable”. In a YouTube clip from this episode, he talks about how unreliable mainstream media is in today’s day and age.

While most people consume their news from national TV, a large chunk also relies on social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook and even Instagram, to get their daily updates on what’s what. He touched upon how these sources are constantly indulging in commentary rather than breaking out original stories, meanwhile, local newspapers that people tend to access for more dependable information, are being destroyed.

The video was uploaded on YouTube on 8 June and in just a day, it has over a million views. Netizens on Twitter too have shared the video rampantly as they commented on the importance of the subject Hasan spotlights in this episode. Here’s what some users said:

Very powerful and more than ever, important light shed on the importance of local journalism @BeckyPallack @senyorreporter @TucsonStar https://t.co/FQJIZzNxGr — Paul Holze (@paulholze) June 9, 2020

I don’t normally recommend, or even watch, news comedy shows but The Patriot Act on Netflix hit the nail on the head with how local newspapers around the country are struggling. Watch this when you can. https://t.co/KRygsTAfnN — George Shillcock (@ShillcockGeorge) June 9, 2020

Hasan breaks it down beautifully: Local newspapers are being gutted to dangerously low staffing levels, just when we need them the most. (Great fact: Of all media platforms, newspapers create HALF of all original content.) https://t.co/AnlQpdniA9 — Tony Paul (@TonyPaul1984) June 9, 2020

Local papers = original reporting. They're essential toward unveiling corruption. Show your support! https://t.co/Q9PaLGjd0A — Jansher Saeed (@jansher_saeed) June 8, 2020

“If we don’t want a steady diet of high-fructose bullshit we need strong local papers... With everything going on in this country right now from the pandemic to protests we cannot let local papers die.”



Thank you @hasanminhaj. https://t.co/IwFYFVNn1s



— Dillon Rosenblatt (@DillonReedRose) June 8, 2020

Take some time to watch @hasanminhaj's latest Patriot Act episode about local journalism as an essential service.



Without local newspapers, many government officials will be left unchecked & sex offenders will continue causing harm. Subscribe to your local paper if you can! https://t.co/cPKYD0tEn6



— Ana Demendoza (@AnaDemendoza_) June 8, 2020

Guiltily sharing another @patriotact video because this week he absolutely nailed a take on local newspapers. https://t.co/3qi3x2wMt8 — Yousef Baig (@YousefBaig) June 8, 2020

As a former journalist run out of the news industry by poor pay and no ladder for career growth, who's been screaming about this from the rooftops for years, I'm super happy Hasan covered this. https://t.co/KCIiawd8y1 — NihonTiger (@NihonTigerLP) June 8, 2020

This episode takes me back to exact conversation post lunch at your home @mariagorettiz Amen to @fayedsouza she called it then! We need you now more than ever Gurl! https://t.co/2DCVXLlJIY — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) June 8, 2020

The episode has received a lot of love and support online for trying to highlight how local newspapers make for a small percentage of media, yet are responsible for churning more original reporting in comparison to any other outlets.

The pandemic has come down very hard on local papers, where honest and hardworking journalists have been laid off, thus it becomes of utmost importance to acknowledge their significance.

