Patrice Evra Suspended by Olympique Marseille After Kicking a Home Fan Ahead of Europa League Match

New Delhi: Veteran defender Patrice Evra is officially suspended by Ligue 1 side Olympique Marseille after he kicked one of his team’s own supporters in the head before his side’s Europa League defeat at Vitoria Guimaraes on Thursday.

Earlier, Uefa confirmed it had opened disciplinary proceedings against Evra following the incident and his club have now taken action, as the full-back will be suspended for at least one game.

“Jacques-Henri Eyraud, president of Marseille, met Patrice Evra today and informed him of his lay-off with immediate effect and a summons to an interview prior to a possible disciplinary sanction,” a statement from the French club said.

Former Manchester United star Evra, 36, was engaged in a heated exchange with a group of fans from an area reserved for around 500 Marseille supporters before aiming a head-high left-footed kick at one of them.





Marseille’s supporters have been disappointed with the Frenchman’s performances this season and broke past barriers at the Estádio D. Afonso Henriques to confront Evra.

A Marseille statement also condemned the “unacceptable behaviour” by a “handful of provocateurs”. However, the statement added, “As a professional and experienced player, Patrice Evra could not respond in such an inappropriate way.”

Evra was subsequently sent off by the referee before the game had even started, because the left-back was listed a substitute. Now, he will be interviewed before any disciplinary action is decided.