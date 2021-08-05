Patnaik dials members of Olympic medal-winning men's hockey team, hails historic triumph

Bhubaneswar, Aug 5 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday spoke to members of Indian men's hockey team over the telephone and congratulated them for winning an Olympic medal after 41 years.

Securing bronze by the hockey team at the ongoing Games at Tokyo will inspire future generations of sportspersons.

Taking to Twitter, the chief minister said, 'Brilliant in Blue. Congratulations Indian Men’s #Hockey Team on the spectacular victory to give us an Olympic medal after 41 long years. This historic win at #Tokyo2020 will inspire a generation of sportspersons. All the very best for future.' The Indian men's hockey team rewrote history as it secured an Olympic medal after 41 years, beating a plucky Germany 5-4 to secure the bronze in an edge-of-the-seat play-off match of the ongoing Games in Tokyo on Thursday.

'Many congratulations... the whole of India is so excited, as is Odisha, of course. We are all behind you and wish you the very best,' Patnaik also said in a video interaction with members of the team.

The Odisha government had signed an agreement with Hockey India in 2018 to sponsor men's, women's and junior national teams for five years.

The state government has committed to invest Rs 150 crore during the period for the development of hockey in the country.

The Odisha Olympic Association is overwhelmed by the performance of two Odia star hockey players Birendra Lakra and Amit Rohidas.

“The two Odia players will be given a cash award of Rs 1 lakh each as promised before,' the association said in a statement.

Former hockey team captain Dilip Tirkey also congratulated the history-making team and said this victory would infuse confidence among the aspiring players.

The chief minister’s office has received numerous telephone calls from across the country for the state government's effort to uplift the game, an official said.

Patnaik had announced that his government will provide Rs 6 crore to those winning gold, Rs 4 crore for silver, and Rs 2.5 crore for bronze at the Tokyo Olympics.

Besides, Rs 15 lakh would be given to each of the athletes from the state, who qualified for the Games.