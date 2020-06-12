‘Patients Being Treated Worse Than Animals’: SC Raps Delhi, Others

The Supreme Court on Friday, 12 June pulled up state governments over the handling of bodies of COVID-19 cases saying that “patients are being treated like animals”and singled out Delhi for mismanagement of patients in the national capital.

Calling it a deplorable state of affairs, Justice MR Shah said that there is a need of more beds and better infrastructure.

The bench also questioned the Delhi government as to why the testing was reduced in the national capital.

“Tell us why testing numbers are reducing in Delhi,” Justice Kaul asked ASG Sanjay Jain appearing for Delhi, adding that only 5,077 people were tested in Delhi in June so far.

Speking on the handling of dead bodies, the bench said that they have seen several reports of apathy in the media in Delhi and across the nation.

“Dead bodies are being treated like this, dead bodies are found in the garbage. Media has highlited these deplorable conditions. Worse than animals people are being treated,” he said, as quoted by Live Law.

Observing that the relatives are not even being informed after the death of a patient , as reported by the media, the court said that even patiens infected with COVID-19 are having to run “pillar to post” to get admission in hospital whereas various beds in government hospitals are laying vacant.

The apex court ordered that testing be increased in Delhi and other states.

“This clearly indicates a sorry state of affairs of care of covid patients in Delhi and some other states, the bench said.

The court issued notice to States of Delhi, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. and also to chief secretaries of the states.

“Chief Secretaries of states shall take immediate note of state of patient care in government hospitals and formulate a detailed status report in this regard.

“Let notice also be issued to the Union, SG Tushar Mehta is already present, directed to file reply accordingly as well,” the bench added.

The matrter will be heard again on 17 June.

