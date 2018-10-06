Patent applications by Indian start-ups rising in India: President Kovind at IISF 2018

President Ram Nath Kovind, Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated India International Science Festival (IISF 2018) in Lucknow. While addressing the gathering President Kovind said, "In 2017, patent applications by Indian start-ups rose to 909. This was a 15-fold increase from the number in 2016-61. In 2018, India's R and D investments will amount to appreciable US$ 83.27 billion". This edition of science fest's theme is 'Science for Transformation'.