Patel's contribution to unite India remains as one of greatest accomplishments: VP Naidu

The Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu on October 31 stated that Indian first Deputy Prime Minister Vallabhbhai Patel's contribution in unifying India would forever remain as one of the greatest accomplishments in the annals of world history. Speaking at a function organized by Pragna Bharati on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas to commemorate Sardar Patel's birth anniversary, Naidu said, "Popularly known as the Iron Man of India, Sri Patel was the architect for integrating more than 560 princely states into union of India during Independence." "Displaying the highest qualities of statesmanship, Patel went about the task of unifying India which will remain as one of the greatest accomplishments in the annals of world history," he added.