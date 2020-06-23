Patanjali Launches 'Coronil' as Ayurvedic 'Cure' to Covid-19 and Twitter Has a Field Day With Memes

The race to cure coronavirus is on. Days after declaring that Patanjali had finally found a "cure" to COVID-19, a deadly infection that has affected more than 4 lakh people in India alone, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Tuesday launched Ayurvedic "Coronil". The anti-corona remedy including "Swasari" has been developed through research by Patanjali Research Institute, Haridwar and National Institute of Medical Sciences University Jaipur.

Ramdev said, "The entire world is waiting for a vaccine to cure Corona and we are proud to say that through clinically controlled trial based evidence-based method we have first ayurvedic medicine to cure corona."

"We conducted a clinical case study & clinical controlled trial, and found 69% patients recovered in 3 days and 100% patients recovered in 7 days," Ramdev further said.

We've prepared the first Ayurvedic-clinically controlled, research, evidence & trial based medicine for COVID19. We conducted a clinical case study&clinical controlled trial, and found 69% patients recovered in 3 days & 100% patients recovered in 7 days: Yog Guru Ramdev, Haridwar pic.twitter.com/QFQSVF0JIh — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2020

