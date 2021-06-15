‘Shouldn’t Betray LJP’: Rebel MPs Expelled After Paswan’s Removal

Chirag Paswan was removed as the National President of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) on Tuesday, 15 June, shortly after which the Paswan-led faction of the party reportedly expelled five rebel MPs.

Paswan's removal had come a day after the five MPs in the Lok Sabha had rebelled against him. The coup had been led by Paswan's uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras.

Paswan, meanwhile, also took to Twitter on Tuesday to share a letter he had written to his uncle in March this year.

"I tried to keep the party made by my father as well as my family together, but failed. The party is like a mother and a mother should not be betrayed. In a democracy, the public is the most important. I thank the people who have faith in the party. I am sharing an old letter," he wrote in his tweet.

पापा की बनाई इस पार्टी और अपने परिवार को साथ रखने के लिए किए मैंने प्रयास किया लेकिन असफल रहा।पार्टी माँ के समान है और माँ के साथ धोखा नहीं करना चाहिए।लोकतंत्र में जनता सर्वोपरि है। पार्टी में आस्था रखने वाले लोगों का मैं धन्यवाद देता हूँ। एक पुराना पत्र साझा करता हूँ। pic.twitter.com/pFwojQVzuo — युवा बिहारी चिराग पासवान (@iChiragPaswan) June 15, 2021

The crisis in LJP has surfaced around eight months after Chirag Paswan took over the reins of the party following the demise of LJP founder and his father Ram Vilas Paswan.

The five MPs to rebel are Pashupati Paras (Hajipur), Chandan Kumar Singh (Nawada), Mehboob Ali Kaiser (Khagaria), Veena Devi (Vaishali), and Prince Raj (Samastipur).

Paras was elected the LJP parliamentary party leader in Lok Sabha on Monday, and later recognised as such in an official notification.

