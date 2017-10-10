Past Soul Life Regression Taught Me To Live Baggage Free In The Present

Do you believe in lives in-between lives?

Brian Weiss was all the craze in the mid nineties when I was growing up. Family members and peers were divided about their opinion on past life regression through hypnotherapy. I was personally fascinated by the idea and recently read a book by late psychologist Michael Newton, who took past life regression to the next level. He took people in hypnosis to ‘lives in-between lives’. In other words, to a soul level in between soul incantations.

The theory behind this is that if we are able to access information on a soul level, we understand our greater purpose in this life and what we need to focus on and achieve here on earth. My interest soon bordered on obsession and I searched for therapists who do this work. I was lucky enough to find someone who personally knew and worked with Dr. Newton. She was located in New York where I was travelling to and I booked an appointment.

The pre-requisite forms were a fair amount of work. It was a 6 page questionnaire of general details, as well as deeper ones like what is your current field of occupation, are you happy in this field, what specifically attracts you in spirituality, and what do you imagine is a spiritual journey. By the time I was done with this, I almost felt I had the answers I was looking for. I definitely had a deeper insight into myself!

I entered my first appointment at 6:00 pm (EST), severely jetlagged to the point that even a coffee the size of my head wasn’t doing much. My therapist was a fairly tall woman, who expended an inhibited, direct energy, accentuated by powerful red hair. Her gaze was commanding and she looked me dead in the eyes as she started her questions. The session was divided into two different parts, over a span of three to four hours each. We discussed my personal information from the forms, and what my areas of concerns were, mainly two.

“I have a lot of baggage,” I explained to her. “I can’t seem to let things go, in personal relationships as well as in the general scheme of things. I tend to sit and stew over my problems for long periods of time, and the anxiety is so strong that it becomes a physical sensation. And my second concern is figuring out what my purpose in life is”.

Soul searching. Image source: oorjapoint.org

The first session was human past life regression - to see former earth incarnations as humans.

The process was simple. Through one or two breathing techniques (a sort of guided meditation) the therapist put me into a trance like state of complete relaxation, in which she said that I can access 'the soul’ in spiritual reference. Scientifically, it is the state of accessing memories stored deep within the right and frontal cortex.

(Warning: Advised not to be practised without certified guidance)

I was then asked to visualise a tunnel of light with multiple doors, each one holding the memory of a previous life. With instruction from the therapist, I was shown how to access these doors. To be honest, with my looming sleep deprivation and in my dream like state, being asked to recollect scenarios, my mind started wandering.

I imagined elaborate Egyptian settings, and the countryside near Paris. But I kept thinking, is this just because I am obsessed with Cleopatra and French couture?

In one scene, my family driver was an uncle. But this could have been because I was away from India and missing the comfort of being chauffeured around. Could it be something as basic and banal as that?

